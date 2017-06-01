Ed Sheeran joins James Corden for lively Carpool Karaoke

The 26-year-old Shape of You hitmaker joins the Late Late Show host in a segment that will be shown next week during one of three episodes being filmed in Corden's native London.

The pair, who filmed the sketch in LA in February, can be seen singing along to Sheeran's 2017 hit Castle on the Hill and his first UK number-one Sing, which he co-wrote with Pharrell Williams in 2014.

Confirming his place on the popular segment, Sheeran said in January that he was likely to feel uncomfortable performing his own songs with Corden, 38.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” he told Capital FM.

“I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie ... I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, Big Booty Hoes, or something like that … and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Sheeran is one of the headliners at this year's Glastonbury Festival, closing the four-day event on Sunday 25 in his only festival appearance of 2017.

He recently pledged his support to victims of the Manchester terror attack by encouraging people to donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund: