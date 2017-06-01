- ITV Report
-
'Explosions and gunfire' heard at casino resort in Philippines
Explosions and gunfire has been heard at a shopping mall, casino and hotel complex in the Philippine capital Manilla.
Resorts World Manila, situated near the city's international airport, said it was "currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men."
They said: "The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.
"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," they added.
Emergency services swarmed to the area as smoke was seen billowing from the upper floors of the building.
The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Julio Silva, a witness who managed to escape from the complex, said: "I heard many, many gunshots."
Another witness told NBC News "there are quite a few injuries" following the incident.
An army spokesman confirmed police are currently in control of the situation.
The Foreign Office has issued travel advice to avoid the area and follow the advice of local authorities.
The incident comes amid a 10-day deadly siege by Muslim militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi.
The attack has sparked fears that the militants may attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.