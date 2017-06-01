'Explosions and gunfire' heard at casino resort in Philippines

Explosions and gunfire has been heard at a shopping mall, casino and hotel complex in the Philippine capital Manilla.

Resorts World Manila, situated near the city's international airport, said it was "currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men."

They said: "The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," they added.