Former Coronation Street star Roy Barraclough who played Alec Gilroy dies aged 81

Roy Barraclough played Alec Gilroy for more than 20 years. Credit: PA

Former Coronation Street star Roy Barraclough, who played Alec Gilroy, has died aged 81. In a statement his agent said he passed away after a short illness. The actor appeared in the long-running ITV soap for more than 20 years and was best known for his tempestuous marriage to pub landlady Bet Lynch.

Alec was married to Rovers landlady Bet, played by Julie Goodyear. Credit: PA

Barraclough appeared as a talent agent in Corrie in the early 1970s before becoming a regular face on the cobbles from 1986 until 1992. He briefly reappeared back in the soap in 1995 then returned for a longer stint between 1996 and 1998. His character left the soap after selling the Rovers to set up a wine bar in Brighton with granddaughter Vicky - the first wife of Steve McDonald.

His other TV work includes roles in Rising Damp, George and Mildred, Casualty, Last Of The Summer Wine and Last Tango In Halifax. Last year, Barraclough appeared in the BBC's one-off tribute to Are You Being Served? as Mr Grainger.

In the 1970s he was also one half a double act with Les Dawson in which they played two grotesque ladies 'of a certain age'. Dawsom played Ada Shufflebotham while Barraclough played Cissie, the more 'refined' of the two.

In 2006, Barraclough was awarded the MBE for services to drama and his charity work. His philanthropic efforts included more than 20 years as a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester. He died at the hospice following his illness.