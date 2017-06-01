'Friendly fire' kills 11 soldiers and wounds seven in Philippines

"Friendly fire" has killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in the Philippines.

The air force airstrike came as government forces tried to clear Islamic extremists from Marawi, after they had laid siege to the southern city for a week.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said a Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi city on Wednesday when one bomb hit an army position which was engaged in close-range combat with the extremists.

Brig Gen Padilla said the plane had made three successful bombing runs before the wayward airstrike.

He continued that the military had ordered an investigation.