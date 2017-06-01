George Osborne and Ed Balls join ITV News election night team

The line-up for ITV News election night coverage on June 8.

Former Chancellor George Osborne and ex-Labour shadow counterpart Ed Balls will join ITV News' election night coverage, it has been announced. They will join Tom Bradby, who will host ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results, in the studio as expert political analysts throughout the night. Mr Osborne, who is now editor of The Evening Standard, said of his role: "There is nothing quite like an election night. "I am delighted to be joining the ITV News team sitting alongside Tom Bradby, this time as commentator rather than candidate. "I’m looking forward to sharing my analysis of events and hope Ed and I will bring a different perspective on what’s happening and how all the main characters might be feeling.”

George Osborne and Ed Balls are looking forward to their role as election commentators. Credit: PA

Mr Balls said: "It’s the first time in over twenty years that neither George Osborne nor I will be actively involved for one of the two main parties. "But hopefully, as the results come in, we will be able to add some interesting perspective and analysis on what has been a most unusual campaign.” Political Editor Robert Peston and National Editor Allegra Stratton will also be part of the line-up. Mr Balls said: “I’ve really enjoyed talking politics over the last few years with Tom Bradby on ‘The Agenda’ and Robert Peston and Allegra Stratton on ‘Peston on Sunday’. "So what better way to spend General Election night than to team up with them again as part of the ITV News team on the night."

The ITV News team will offer results and analysis throughout the night. Credit: PA

Professor Jane Green, a director of the British Election Study and Professor Colin Rallings, ITV’s election analyst for nearly 30 years, are also part of the overnight team. Meanwhile, Nina Hossain will be watching for developing trends online and will be joined by a stellar line up of guests who will offer their take on the night's developments. Up-to-date results and analysis will also be available on the ITV News website.

Tom Bradby will be at the helm of ITV News election night coverage. Credit: ITV

News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby said ITV News "will simply be the place to be this election night". “We have two of the very best correspondents, Robert Peston and Allegra Stratton, two of the finest political scientists, in Professors Colin Rallings and Jane Green, and, in George Osborne and Ed Balls, the two political analysts everyone else wants."