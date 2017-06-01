- ITV Report
Hillary Clinton hits back at Trump tweet with 'covfefe' joke
Hillary Clinton has hit back at her former presidential rival Donald Trump after he branded her a "terrible candidate" on Twitter.
Branding her "Crooked Hillary", President Trump said she had "blamed everybody but herself" for not winning the US election.
But in a witty reference to Trump's covfefe social media mistake on Tuesday night, Clinton replied: "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw cofveve."
President Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy after misspelling the word 'coverage' in a late night tweet that was left up for more than an hour.
It left many scratching their heads - was it a new word, a joke, or even a secret message to the Russians?
The word even made it into Urban Dictionary with the definition: "When you want to say 'coverage' but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard."
The tweet was eventually deleted but Mr Trump showed he could poke fun at himself.
He followed it up with another tweet saying: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"
As well as inspiring countless gags, the typo has now been bought out by a website and sold as a T-shirt.