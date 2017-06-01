Hillary Clinton hits back at Trump tweet with 'covfefe' joke

President Trump got into another Twitter spat with former rival Hillary Clinton. Credit: PA

Hillary Clinton has hit back at her former presidential rival Donald Trump after he branded her a "terrible candidate" on Twitter. Branding her "Crooked Hillary", President Trump said she had "blamed everybody but herself" for not winning the US election. But in a witty reference to Trump's covfefe social media mistake on Tuesday night, Clinton replied: "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw cofveve."

President Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy after misspelling the word 'coverage' in a late night tweet that was left up for more than an hour. It left many scratching their heads - was it a new word, a joke, or even a secret message to the Russians? The word even made it into Urban Dictionary with the definition: "When you want to say 'coverage' but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard."

The original covfefe tweet which has since been deleted. Credit: Twitter/Donald Trump

The tweet was eventually deleted but Mr Trump showed he could poke fun at himself. He followed it up with another tweet saying: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!

As well as inspiring countless gags, the typo has now been bought out by a website and sold as a T-shirt.