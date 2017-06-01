Injured mother of youngest Manchester victim now 'out of danger' and has been told her daughter died

The mother of the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing, who herself was critically injured, is awake and "aware of the situation".

Lisa Roussou, the mother of eight-year-old Saffie Roussou, was badly hurt and was understood to be on life support after the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Saffie was killed, while her older sister Ashlee Bromwich was also injured. Posting to the Leyland Memories Facebook group, family friend Mike Swanny said he had spoken to Saffie's father Andrew who confirmed his wife and Ashlee were both still in hospital but were on the mend.

"[Lisa] is awake and out of surgery, she is talking, and is fully aware of the situation and is now out of any danger," he said.

"I am very proud of the strength that Lisa and Andrew have as a couple. Their bravery though this is commendable. They are all now together.

"[Ashlee] ... is also out of danger and is talking to her mother. Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives, I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we've had through this tragedy."