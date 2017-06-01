ITV News Leaders Live: Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron to take part in Facebook Q&A

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron will take part in a live Q&A session with the voting public on Facebook, in an event hosted by ITV News.

As part of ITV News Leaders Live, Mr Farron will answer questions coming in from the online audience ahead of the general election on June 8th.

To watch the event and to submit your questions direct to Mr Farron, go to the ITV News page on Facebook at 11am on Friday.

Earlier in the election campaign, Prime Minister Theresa May took part in ITV News Leaders Live - her first ever Facebook Live Q&A session. She received tens of thousands of questions, including one from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Each party leader has been invited to take part in ITV News Leaders Live ahead of the election.