Malaysia Airlines flight turns back after passenger threatens to blow up plane

A Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to turn back after a mentally ill passenger threatened to blow up the plane before trying to get into the cockpit.

The flight was minutes into its journey from Melbourne when the man walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to detonate a bomb.

Witnesses said "two or three brave young Aussies" tackled the 25-year-old Sri Lankan, who had just been released from a psychiatric hospital.

They then tied him up with belts until the plane landed and armed police removed the man from the plane.