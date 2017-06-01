- ITV Report
-
Manchester attack charity concert: Everything you need to know about One Love Manchester tribute gig
Tickets for a charity concert to raise money for the victims of the Manchester attack will go on sale on Thursday morning.
Ariana Grande will headline One Love Manchester, with stars such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan also performing at the concert on Sunday, June 4.
The concert will mark Grande's first appearance since Salman Abedi's suicide attack which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.
The tribute show is hoping to raise at least £2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the stars performing have all waived their fees.
Parrs Wood High School pupils, who last week recorded a cover of Ariana Grande's song 'My Everything' to raise money for the attack victims, will perform the song alongside the star at the benefit.
Here's everything you need to know:
- When is the concert?
Sunday, June 4, from 7.15pm to 10.15pm.
- Where is the concert?
Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester
- How to get tickets
Fans who were at Grande's Manchester Arena gig and wish to go to Sunday's concert should have registered for free tickets by 10pm on Wednesday night.
Ticketmaster will be in touch via email within 36 hours of registrations from previous ticket holders with instructions on how to process their free ticket.
For anyone else wishing to go to the 50,000-capacity show, tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster and Live Nation at 10am.
- Will everyone who was at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday, June 22, be able to go?
Yes, provided they have already registered themselves via Ticketmaster and they did not buy their original ticket on resale.
Fans who brought their tickets on resale will not able to get free tickets to the tribute gig, as they would not have had a booking reference and information about the original purchase required for verification.
Ticketmaster has urged fans who bought their original tickets on resale to contact the seller and ask if they could register on their behalf.
- How much do tickets cost?
Tickets cost £40.
An extra donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund can be made in the booking process if fans want to.
Tickets will need to printed once they have been bought.
- Will secondary tickets be available?
No. None of the big secondary ticketing marketplaces such as GET ME IN!, Seatwave, Viagogo and Stubhub will allow listings for this event.
- What if I can't get tickets?
If you were unable to get tickets for the tribute concert, it will be broadcast live on television and radio.