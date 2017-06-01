Manchester attack charity concert: Everything you need to know about One Love Manchester tribute gig

Tickets for a charity concert to raise money for the victims of the Manchester attack will go on sale on Thursday morning.

Ariana Grande will headline One Love Manchester, with stars such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan also performing at the concert on Sunday, June 4.

The concert will mark Grande's first appearance since Salman Abedi's suicide attack which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The tribute show is hoping to raise at least £2 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the stars performing have all waived their fees.

Parrs Wood High School pupils, who last week recorded a cover of Ariana Grande's song 'My Everything' to raise money for the attack victims, will perform the song alongside the star at the benefit.