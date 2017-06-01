May 'disappointed' in Trump's decision to pull US out of landmark global climate change deal

Theresa May has told Donald Trump that she is "disappointed" at his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord on climate change and stressed that the UK remains committed to the agreement.

As well as the Prime Minister, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the US will abandon the landmark "Paris Accord" global climate change deal.

The US president, who had pledged to quit the deal during last year's election campaign, said he will be seeking a better deal for US workers.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage US manufacturing.

Condemnation of President Trump's decision came from within the United States as well as outside of it, with his predecessor, Barack Obama, who signed up to the deal alongside 194 other countries in 2015, disapproving of Mr Trump's choice.