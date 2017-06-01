- ITV Report
'Never underestimate anybody': Corbyn says he's 'ready' to become the next Prime Minister
Jeremy Corbyn is "excited" by the mood surrounding next week's general election - and says he's more than prepared to lead the country as the next Prime Minister.
In an interview with ITV News political editor Robert Peston, the Labour leader opened up about his ambitions for the future of the UK, EU negotiations, and how he plans to stay "balanced".
Asked whether, with the election just days away and the polls narrowing, he was daunted by the possibility of becoming PM, he said he was "ready".
Asked about critics who voiced doubt he would make it to the position of Prime Minister, he added: "Look, never underestimate anybody."
He said he was not planning any coalitions or deals with other parties, insisting that Labour was "fighting to win".
He was also quizzed on his plans for negotiating Britain's exit from the EU.
He said he wanted to negotiate the benefits of membership of the single market, in an attempt to protect manufacturing industries, and said Labour would not abandon Europe's human rights laws.
"We will negotiate the exit, negotiate trade, and protect the rights we’ve achieved, which are very important - the working time directive, maternity leave, paternity leave, and we’re not leaving the European Convention of Human Rights or European Court of Human Rights. We’ve made that very clear," he added.
"We’ll also maintain relationships in Europe through security cooperation and crucially environmental protocols."
As for his allotment, he said the role of PM would not take him away from his gardening - saying it kept him "balanced".
"I think there’s a need for everyone in life to balance what they do however stressful or important their job is, it’s important to do other things as well and I enjoy that," he said.
"I would make sure there is always balance. You do your job better if you give yourself time to collect your thoughts and do something else.
"Balance in life is very important."