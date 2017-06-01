'Never underestimate anybody': Corbyn says he's 'ready' to become the next Prime Minister

Asked whether, with the election just days away and the polls narrowing, he was daunted by the possibility of becoming PM, he said he was "ready".

In an interview with ITV News political editor Robert Peston, the Labour leader opened up about his ambitions for the future of the UK, EU negotiations, and how he plans to stay "balanced".

Jeremy Corbyn is "excited" by the mood surrounding next week's general election - and says he's more than prepared to lead the country as the next Prime Minister.

Determined to take part and make a difference and it’s that enthusiasm which is driving this election campaign and I’m looking forward to next week.

I'm excited by the mood developing in this election. It’s quite incredible. The number of people getting in politics for the first time. Registered to vote for the first time.

I'm ready for it. I'm honoured to lead our party. I'm honoured at the opportunity. I'm honoured at what we've got in our manifesto, which is about bringing social justice to this country and in the idea that as a country we go forward.

Asked about critics who voiced doubt he would make it to the position of Prime Minister, he added: "Look, never underestimate anybody."

He said he was not planning any coalitions or deals with other parties, insisting that Labour was "fighting to win".

He was also quizzed on his plans for negotiating Britain's exit from the EU.

He said he wanted to negotiate the benefits of membership of the single market, in an attempt to protect manufacturing industries, and said Labour would not abandon Europe's human rights laws.

"We will negotiate the exit, negotiate trade, and protect the rights we’ve achieved, which are very important - the working time directive, maternity leave, paternity leave, and we’re not leaving the European Convention of Human Rights or European Court of Human Rights. We’ve made that very clear," he added.

"We’ll also maintain relationships in Europe through security cooperation and crucially environmental protocols."

As for his allotment, he said the role of PM would not take him away from his gardening - saying it kept him "balanced".

"I think there’s a need for everyone in life to balance what they do however stressful or important their job is, it’s important to do other things as well and I enjoy that," he said.

"I would make sure there is always balance. You do your job better if you give yourself time to collect your thoughts and do something else.

"Balance in life is very important."