Nigel Farage denies being 'person of interest' in FBI probe into Donald Trump and Russia

Nigel Farage has responded to a newspaper report claiming he is a "person of interest" in the FBI's investigation into Donald Trump and Russia, as "hysterical" and "fake news".

The former Ukip leader has "raised the interest" of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the Guardian reported.

Its source said he has not been accused of any wrongdoing and is not a suspect or target of the US investigation.

The 53-year-old called the claims "extremely doubtful" because he has "no connections" to the country.