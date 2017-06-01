Police release new CCTV images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi

Police released several images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi. Credit: GMP

Police investigating the Manchester Arena attack have released new CCTV images of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and have appealed for more information on his final movements. At least 22 people were killed and dozens of others injured in a blast at the end of a Ariana Grande concert in the city on 22 May. Although Greater Manchester Police have released images of Abedi in the past, the new stills released on Thursday are intended to find out why he went to the Banff Road area in Rusholme in the days before the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, Head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "We know that Abedi left the country on 15th April and arrived back on the 18th May and we now know from our enquiries that he purchased parts for the bomb after arriving back. "What we still need to understand is if he had any of the bomb parts in his possession before he went out of the country, this is why we are tracking his movements so carefully. "We have made a lot of progress in this with the use of CCTV and have received some really helpful calls from the public. This has led us to the Banff Road area in Rusholme.

"We have had police officers conducting house to house enquiries but we are still not satisfied why Abedi went there and its vital we understand exactly where he went there and who he spoke to in these final days before the attack." He appealed for members of the public to contact the police if they have any information or saw Abedi in the Rusholme area between 18th and 22nd May. "We need your help as we piece together what happened in the lead up to the attack and if Abedi was helped by anyone," he said.

