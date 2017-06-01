Public urged to help track child sex offenders from everyday clues in abuse images

The public have been asked to help track down child sex offenders by identifying clues in the background of images of abuse.

Europol has launched a new website for cases where "every other investigative avenue" has been exhausted, with 20 pictures showing everyday items cropped from child sex abuse images.

A snowy scene from a window is captioned: "This is a scene taken from a window. Do you know where this might have been taken from? Are the buildings in the distance familiar to you? Do you know something about the design of the buildings that might help us?"

Other items include a plastic carrier bag, with an appeal for people who may know the name of the shop it is from, and items such as boilers and cleaning products.