Put your question to Tim Farron in ITV News Facebook Live Q&A

Tim Farron will take part in a Facebook Live Q&A session with the voting public on Friday June 2, in an event hosted by ITV News.

In a 30 minute session hosted by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker, the Lib Dem leader will answer questions on a broad range of political matters from an online audience.

To watch the event and submit your questions direct to Mr Farron, go to the ITV News Facebook page at 11am.

The Q&A forms part of the ITV News Leaders Live - a special online series with the political party leaders in the run up to the general election on June 8th.

It follows Theresa May's first ever Facebook Live which was hosted by ITV News on May 15.

Each party leader, including Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Paul Nuttall, Leanne Wood and Caroline Lucas has been invited to take part in ITV News Leaders Live in the days leading up to 8th June.

Voters will be able to put their questions and views to the party leaders, giving them the opportunity to challenge them on their values, their policies and on the issues that matter most to the British public.

The Prime Minister’s session has been viewed 700,000 times and has drawn 43,000 questions and comments. You can watch it again here.