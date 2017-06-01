Salman Abedi's 'shocked' cousins can't understand how 'bubbly' lad became Manchester bomber

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The cousins of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi have told ITV News they still cannot believe or understand how the "bubbly" and "laid back" lad they used to play football and socialise with could commit such a "horrific crime". Isaac Forjani, 24, said he "couldn't stop crying" over the deaths of "little girls" and "innocent lives" while being questioned by police in the aftermath of the attack that claimed 22 lives. Both he and brother Abz Forjani, also 24, were released without charge a week after being arrested by armed police and deny any knowledge of Salman's radicalism or murderous intent.

Abz said he was "out of words" when he learned his first cousin was the bomber in the afternoon after the May 22 attack on the crowd at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. "It was unbelievable," he told ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn. "I could believe it for a few days. I still can't believe it." The barber, who owns a shop in Fallowfield, Manchester, said Salman was his "normal" self when he came in recently for his regular haircut. "He'd gossip, (tell) jokes. (He was) more or less a laid back person," he said.

Isaac Forjani said he didn't want to refer to Salman as his cousin any more. Credit: ITV News

"He didn't have a special character, he was just a bubbly person that always acted normal. "He never came and spoke to me about something serious. If he had maybe I could have done something about it. I feel like I've lost that chance." Isaac, who said he hadn't seen his cousin for more than a year, said he and his brother were brought up with "the same British values as everyone else" and have no connection to extremism. He said the family were "expecting a visit" from the police because of their links to the bomber but were surprised to be arrested.

Abz Forjani said he never detected a change in the cousin he had grown up with. Credit: ITV News

"I was more expecting questions, interviews. I wasn't expecting to get arrested with machine guns in your face, all of that," he told ITV News. But he added: "(The police) have to do what they have to do. I'd have stayed there for seven more days to do what I can to help them with their enquiries." Isaac said he didn't want to refer to Salman as his cousin any more, saying he preferred to think of him as "a guy that I knew related to my family". "You can't deny blood can you," he said. "It's in the DNA. If I could deny that he was my cousin I would."

Salman Abedi carried out the attack that killed 22 people in Manchester.

And he said the family, who had regularly gone on holiday to visit relatives in Libya, shared in the city's grief at the terror. "Manchester is our home. I love Manchester more than any other place," Isaac told ITV News. "I know you hear about people dying every day on the news but when it happens round the corner from your house and to the people you've probably seen at one point walking past you, it really does affect you," he said. Isaac said the reality of his cousin's crime sank in while he was held by police. "I couldn't stop crying, especially the first few days when I was getting questioned," he said. "And every time that story was brought up, little girls, innocent lives. You just couldn't just stop yourself from crying, that's all you can do. Their lives, 22 lives, have gone."

Abz and Isaac Forjani said they could not understand what made Salman commit the crime. Credit: ITV News