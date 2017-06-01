- ITV Report
Sons describe killer father as a 'terrorist'
A father who murdered his wife and their daughter had also planned to kill his two sons they have revealed, as they liked him to a "terrorist".
Lance Hart lay in wait in a sports centre car park in Spalding, Lincolnshire, for his wife Claire Hart and their daughter Charlotte before they were due to go swimming on July 16 last year. He shot them both dead at close range in "revenge" for Mrs Hart leaving him. He then turned the gun on himself.
Son Luke Hart wrote on Facebook: "Our father was a terrorist living within our own home; he had no cause but to frighten his family and to generate his own esteem from trampling and bullying us.
"(The killing) was the result of decades of abuse and controlling and intimidating behaviour."
Mrs Hart, 50, had moved out of the family home in Moulton, Lincolnshire, two days before she and her 19-year-old daughter were shot dead, an inquest into the deaths last October heard.
Speaking to the Victoria Derbyshire programme, Luke added: "Someone like our father was a terrorist. He was planning to kill all of us three weeks before killing them.
"When it's your own father... the anger is inexplicable. It's so complicated and horrible and the media treated it like a one-off, but for us it was a culmination of a lifetime of struggle.
"He was vitriolic and a bully who would be verbally abusive and threaten us."
A 12-page note was found on a USB stick in Hart's car in which the 57-year-old had written: "Revenge is a dish served cold, karma is a bitch."
"Charlotte and our mum were our inspiration and purpose in life," Luke and brother Ryan said after the conclusion of the inquest.
"They were the two most virtuous and beautiful people we have ever encountered. It is not possible to describe how unfairly and how cruelly they have been taken from us.
"Our world is a darker place because they have gone."