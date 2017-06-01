Sons describe killer father as a 'terrorist'

A father who murdered his wife and their daughter had also planned to kill his two sons they have revealed, as they liked him to a "terrorist".

Lance Hart lay in wait in a sports centre car park in Spalding, Lincolnshire, for his wife Claire Hart and their daughter Charlotte before they were due to go swimming on July 16 last year. He shot them both dead at close range in "revenge" for Mrs Hart leaving him. He then turned the gun on himself.

Son Luke Hart wrote on Facebook: "Our father was a terrorist living within our own home; he had no cause but to frighten his family and to generate his own esteem from trampling and bullying us.

"(The killing) was the result of decades of abuse and controlling and intimidating behaviour."

Mrs Hart, 50, had moved out of the family home in Moulton, Lincolnshire, two days before she and her 19-year-old daughter were shot dead, an inquest into the deaths last October heard.