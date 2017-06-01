The reason why your insurance bills could be about to rise

Millions of people are set to see their insurance bills increase from Thursday as a tax hike takes effect, according to warnings from the industry.

Those who already pay more for their insurance face the costliest increases, such as young drivers and those living in flood risk areas, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has said.

From June 1, the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) will increase from 10% to 12%.

The BIBA said it was concerned that with the cost of living already rising, more people may risk going without insurance if faced with pricier policies.