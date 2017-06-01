Theresa May: 'Brighter future' for UK with Tory Brexit plans

A "brighter future" lies ahead of the UK if voters back the Conservatives and their plans for Brexit at the General Election, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister's bid to return Brexit to the heart of the General Election campaign comes the day after she was slammed by opponents after refusing to take part in a major TV debate on Tuesday night.

Mrs May will use a high-profile speech in the north east to set out her vision of European Union withdrawal as a stepping stone to a successful future.

"The brighter future we want for our country will not just happen," she will warn.

"This great national moment needs a great national effort in which we pull together with a unity of purpose and - however we voted in the referendum last June - we come together with a determination to make a success of the years ahead."