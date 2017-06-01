- ITV Report
-
Theresa May: 'Brighter future' for UK with Tory Brexit plans
A "brighter future" lies ahead of the UK if voters back the Conservatives and their plans for Brexit at the General Election, Theresa May has said.
The Prime Minister's bid to return Brexit to the heart of the General Election campaign comes the day after she was slammed by opponents after refusing to take part in a major TV debate on Tuesday night.
Mrs May will use a high-profile speech in the north east to set out her vision of European Union withdrawal as a stepping stone to a successful future.
"The brighter future we want for our country will not just happen," she will warn.
"This great national moment needs a great national effort in which we pull together with a unity of purpose and - however we voted in the referendum last June - we come together with a determination to make a success of the years ahead."
Meanwhile in London, Jeremy Corbyn will deliver Labour's vision for Brexit, setting out how he will protect the economy, jobs and living standards in negotiations with Brussels which are set to begin on June 19.
On Wednesday night the Labour leader took on Mrs May's stand-in, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, in a seven-way BBC election debate.
Mr Corbyn and other senior opposition leaders piled into Home Secretary Ms Rudd over the Government's record.
The 68-year-old challenged Ms Rudd over the Tory record on tackling poverty but she hit back by claiming he was treating taxpayers' cash like Monopoly money and accusing him of a "chilling" record of opposing measures to tackle terrorism.
Ms Rudd told viewers: "The only question to consider is who should be in No 10 to steer Britain to a brighter future? Jeremy Corbyn with his money tree, wish-list manifesto and no plan for Brexit or Theresa May with her record of delivery?"