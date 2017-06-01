What is the Paris climate change deal and what would be the impact of a US withdrawal?

The global agreement to tackle climate change was agreed in 2015. Credit: AP

As Donald Trump looks set to withdraw the US from the landmark Paris Agreement, aimed at tackling global climate change, here is a look at the potential impact.

What is the Paris Agreement?

The historic global deal reached in the French capital in December 2015, saw nearly 200 countries agree to curb rising temperatures.

Why do we need it?

There are fears that if greenhouse gases continue soar into the atmosphere at current trajectories, the world could face temperatures of more than 4C above pre-industrial levels by 2100. This would be hotter globally than at any time in human history. It could lead to sea level rises, more intense storms and flooding, further extreme droughts, water shortages and heatwaves. Massive loss of wildlife and reduction in crop yields is also feared.

What key things does the agreement involve?

It includes a pledge for countries to take action to limit temperature rises to "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels

To also pursue efforts to limit any increase 1.5C

A five-year review of climate action plans

Finance for poorer countries to develop along a low-carbon path and to cope with the impacts of climate change

A goal for greenhouse gases to peak as soon as possible and be rapidly reduced

Why is Donald Trump expected to withdraw from the deal?

President Trump's predecessor Barack Obama signed up to the deal without ratification by the US Senate. Mr Trump, who has described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to hurt US manufacturing, pledged to abandon the deal during the US presidential race. He has also promised to boost fossil fuel production at home.

What is the mechanism for withdrawing?

A country can serve notice it is quitting the deal three years after it came into force for them, and it then takes another year to leave. It would also be possible for the US not to formally leave but simply refuse to meet its commitments, which are voluntary for countries.

What would the US quitting the agreement mean?

America has agreed to reduce its emissions by 2025 to 26-28% of 2005 levels, about 1.6 billion tonnes. There are concerns that the failure of the world's second biggest polluter to honour its commitments will make it harder for the world to curb temperature rises. It would also set a precedent and raises fears other countries may renege on their commitments.

How have global leaders reacted to the potential withdrawal?

China's Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.