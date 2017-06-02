10 things we learned about Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in ITV News Facebook Live

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tim Farron has taken questions from the voting public in a Facebook Live session hosted by ITV News. Hundreds of questions were posted during the 30-minute Q&A with ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker. Here's 10 things we learned about the Lib Dem leader:

1. Brexit deal should be 'signed off by the people not politicians'

The Lib Dem leader said if we have a referendum on the Brexit deal it should be the people, not politicians who should have the final say on the final deal. "At the moment it's going to be stitched up and signed off by politicians in Brussels and in London, and you, me, and our children especially, will have to live with it for the whole of our lives. "It doesn't seem right that it should be signed off by the politicians, it should be signed off by the people. "My proposal is we accept the deal, and if it's a good deal, off we go on the 1st April 2019, we leave the EU on the terms of that deal. "Or if we reject it, then we remain, that's the most simple choice."

2. The Lib Dems won't do a coalition with anybody

The Lib Dems joined forces with the Tories in 2010, but Mr Farron said that won't be happening again. "I think in this election you have Conservatives, Labour and Ukip all holding hands towards that ripping up of our free trade agreement with Brussels and the rest of Europe. "Given that the Liberal party has had over 200 years their one guiding principle; free trade. It's hard to see how we could do any kind of deal with a party led by Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn who are so protectionist and anti free trade. "It's a shame but we've been very clear; no coalitions with anybody."

3. He's confident he won't lose his seat as an MP

Mr Farron has represented the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency in Cumbria since 2005, but has not been around as much since taking over from Nick Clegg as Lib Dem leader. He told ITV news he "never takes anything for granted" but has a sense things are "going well" in his own constituency in the run up to the General Election vote on June 8.

4. He is 100% in support of gay marriage

The Lib Dem leader has been criticised in the past for refusing to say if he thinks gay sex is a sin. But he told ITV News he is "utterly 100%" of gay marriage. "I voted to make sure that happened, and I'm very proud actually that if it wasn't for the Lib Dems in government, we would never have equal marriage in this country."

5. He has smoked cannabis before

The Lib Dems are in favour of legalising cannabis and creating a regulated and taxed market for the drug. Despite the Lib Dem leader saying he didn't favour drug use, he admitted he has smoked cannabis when he was younger. Asked if he inhaled, Mr Farron said: "That's the point isn't it."

6. He wants to pay carers more

The Lib Dems are proposing a 1p rise in income tax - which Mr Farron says is equivalent to a cup of coffee a week - to help push more money into the social care system. He revealed his father-in-law is currently living with Alzheimer's and has the support of "fantastic" carers - but they need to paid more money for the job they do. "Can I be blunt with you? Most of them (carers) could earn more money stacking shelves - and that is no way to treat the people who care for the people we love. "The answer is to provide extra money and value our social care services properly."

7. He won't re-nationalise services like Labour are proposing

Mr Farron said he wouldn't re-nationalise services because "you don't need to". He added: "It would cost a vast amount of money and you could use that money to improve services instead. "Then people won't be waiting for ages for a train, or having to pay through the nose...that's a better use of money."

8. He wants to get tough on climate change

Climate change was one of the issues Mr Farron said he believed affected young voters the most - but some at the top still don't believe it's real. He said Britain needed to "stand up to it" and become 100% self-sufficient "for the sake of our world and especially younger people, who will have to live with it longer".

9. What keeps him awake at night?

People not getting the help they need, that's what. Mr Farron said he has been helping a woman who has anorexia - but she has been told she is not yet ill enough to qualify for medical care. "If there's one thing that keeps me awake at night, it's the post bag I get in my constituency, and the emails from people not getting the support they need."

