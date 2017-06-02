15 children die after botched vaccinations in South Sudan

Fifteen children have died after a botched measles vaccination campaign in South Sudan.

One syringe was used for all the children and the vaccine was not stored properly, the country's health ministry said.

All the children who died were under the age of five.

Other children in the town of Kapoeta also became gravely ill but survived.

An investigation is being launched to determine who is responsible and whether victims' families will be compensated.

The measles vaccination campaign is targeting more than two million children across the country.

Measles is another challenge facing the desperately poor country that already has been devastated by more than three years of civil war, a recently declared famine, as well as a cholera outbreak.

The war has killed tens of thousands and sent more than 1.8 million fleeing the country creating the world's biggest refugee crisis.