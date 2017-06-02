A fresher feel this weekend with a mixture of sunshine and showers

Saturday:

Fresher weather will follow with sunny spells. Occasional showers are possible, especially in Wales, the south-west and perhaps East Anglia. More frequent thundery showers will affect Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday, locally heavy in the north. Persistent rain and strong winds moving east and north on Monday, followed by a breezy showery day on Tuesday.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: