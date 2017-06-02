Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

A lively night for some as thundery downpours continue



This Evening and Tonight:

Occasional rain and some heavy thundery showers across parts of central and eastern England, although gradually easing later in the night. Elsewhere, staying largely dry with clearing skies. A mild and humid night in the southeast, but turning fresher elsewhere.

Saturday:

Fresher weather will follow with sunny spells. Occasional showers are possible, especially in Wales, the south-west and perhaps East Anglia. More frequent thundery showers will affect Scotland and Northern Ireland.

ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast:

