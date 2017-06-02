Ananya Vinay, 12, wins US spelling bee competition

A 12-year-old girl has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.

Ananya Vinay from California, won the competition by correctly spelling "marocain," which is a type of fabric.

The Californian schoolgirl defeated 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev, when he misspelled the word "marram".

The pair battled it out against one another for 45 minutes in the final, correctly spelling words including Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte.

Ananya said she felt "amazing" after being crowned champion of the 25-word championship round.