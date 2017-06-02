- ITV Report
Ananya Vinay, 12, wins US spelling bee competition
A 12-year-old girl has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
Ananya Vinay from California, won the competition by correctly spelling "marocain," which is a type of fabric.
The Californian schoolgirl defeated 14-year-old Rohan Rajeev, when he misspelled the word "marram".
The pair battled it out against one another for 45 minutes in the final, correctly spelling words including Cheirotompholyx, durchkomponiert and tchefuncte.
Ananya said she felt "amazing" after being crowned champion of the 25-word championship round.
The schoolgirl has said she will split the $40,000 cash prize with her seven-year-old brother and use it for her college fund.
"She had a deep passion for reading. The biggest thing that she wants to do is sit and read," her father Vinay Sreekumar said.
Over 11 million children aged between six and 15 from all 50 US states, US territories such as Puerto Rico and several countries including Jamaica and Japan had entered the competition.
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller from Oklahoma, who recently turned six was eliminated from the competition earlier in the week.
Could you spell these words from the competition?
- Cheirotompholyx - a type of eczema
- Durchkomponiert - a song not based on repeated sections
- Tchefuncte - a Native American tribe
- Corriedale - a breed of sheep
- Toreutics - Artistic metalworking
- Cleidoic - a type of egg laid by reptiles and birds
- Panettone - a type of sweet bread
- Catafalque - wooden framework supporting a coffin
- Outarde - a bird of prey
- Chryselephantine - a sculpture made with gold and ivory