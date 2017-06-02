'At least four killed' as protest turns violent in Kabul

At least four people have died and several others injured in a protest calling for better security in Afghanistan.

The protest in downtown Kabul turned violent when riot police fired over the heads of demonstrators - angry at the level of security in the Afghan capital - who in turn threw stones at the security forces.

Riot police also used water cannons and tear gas to block protesters from reaching the presidential palace and there were regular bursts of gunfire.

The bodies of some of the dead were wrapped in white shrouds and carried by protesters.

On Wednesday, a powerful bomb attack in the city killed 90 people and wounded 460 others during the morning rush hour.