- ITV Report
'At least four killed' as protest turns violent in Kabul
At least four people have died and several others injured in a protest calling for better security in Afghanistan.
The protest in downtown Kabul turned violent when riot police fired over the heads of demonstrators - angry at the level of security in the Afghan capital - who in turn threw stones at the security forces.
Riot police also used water cannons and tear gas to block protesters from reaching the presidential palace and there were regular bursts of gunfire.
The bodies of some of the dead were wrapped in white shrouds and carried by protesters.
On Wednesday, a powerful bomb attack in the city killed 90 people and wounded 460 others during the morning rush hour.
The explosion, near several foreign embassies and during the first week of Ramadan, was one of the most deadliest blasts to have rocked Kabul since the US-led invasion to topple the Taliban in 2001.
More than 1,000 demonstrators, many carrying pictures of bomb victims, gathered near the site of the attack on Friday and demanded President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to be held to account.
Niloofar Nilgoon, one of a relatively large number of women taking part in the protest, said: "The international community has to put pressure on them and force them to resign.
"They're not capable of leading the country."
A statement from Ghani's office repeated condemnation of Wednesday's attack and urged demonstrators not to allow "opportunists to disrupt their civic movement and use this opportunity to sow chaos for their own benefit."
Amnesty International condemned the security forces' actions, which they said showed "contempt for the lives of ordinary people."
They added: "While there are reports that a minority of protesters used violence, including throwing stones at the police, this does not justify such an excessive and deadly response."