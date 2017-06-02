British Airways cabin crew 'to stage four-day strike' in mid June

British Airways cabin crew will hold a four-day strike as their long-running dispute over pay continues, according to sources.

Staff will walk out for 96 hours from June 16.

The move comes just days after an IT system failure caused travel misery for thousands of BA passengers around the world with hundreds of flights delayed or cancelled.

Members of union Unite will form the strike, revealed by sources on Friday.

This walk-out is the latest in a long list of industrial action affecting several days work during a staff campaign over pay.

The row concerns the so-called mixed fleet, who joined the airline in recent years.

An offer aimed at resolving the dispute was narrowly rejected last week.