Family of woman who fell to her death on hen weekend continue desperate search for answers

The family of a woman who fell from a hotel balcony in Benidorm have spoken of their desperation in finding out why she died.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, was staying in a holiday apartment block in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain earlier this year.

She was part of a group of 30 women who travelled to the resort for a hen weekend, but died after falling from the tenth-floor of the apartment.

Her husband, Adam, told ITV News the circumstances surrounding her death "is so unusual. It's out of character."