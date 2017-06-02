- ITV Report
Family of woman who fell to her death on hen weekend continue desperate search for answers
- Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
The family of a woman who fell from a hotel balcony in Benidorm have spoken of their desperation in finding out why she died.
Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, was staying in a holiday apartment block in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain earlier this year.
She was part of a group of 30 women who travelled to the resort for a hen weekend, but died after falling from the tenth-floor of the apartment.
Her husband, Adam, told ITV News the circumstances surrounding her death "is so unusual. It's out of character."
It is believed Mrs Maxwell left her bed at 7am on April 29, and entered the room of five British men she had never met on the floor above.
They said she was uninvited and was acting strangely, before suddenly jumping to her own death.
Holding back tears, he said: "There's a lot of unanswered questions, and all we want as a family is to find out the truth and what happened.
"That's the only way we're going to be able to move on."
The men have been summoned to return to Spain for a hearing next month and Adam believes they could hold the key as to why she jumped.
"The men were the only people who were there at this moment", he said.
- The family have asked anyone with information to contact them via email: info@kirstymaxwell.com