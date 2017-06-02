Former Spurs coach Anthony Hudson: New Zealand are going to Russia to make an impact

Anthony Hudson will lead New Zealand at the Confederations Cup. Credit: AP

Among the star names of the Confederations Cup will be a little-known Englishman leading New Zealand’s football revolution. Anthony Hudson came up through the ranks at West Ham but was released without playing a game, a short spell at NEC Nijmegen followed but his playing career was effectively over in his mid-20s. The Englishman threw himself into coaching in America before eventually returning to England to manage Tottenham’s reserve side. A stint as Newport County boss didn’t go to plan, but now he is tasked with turning New Zealand into a more professional and competitive force in world football.

Hudson has enjoyed an interesting route to the top. Credit: AP

A barometer of how far his side have come - and the distance they still need to travel - will arrive when they face some of the world’s best sides at the Confederations Cup. In Russia, the All Whites will face the hosts, Portugal and Mexico as they look to make an impression in the group stages. “We want to go there, not just to take part, we want to go there and really do something significant,” Hudson told ITV. “Our ranking is what it is, that’s down to the state of where we’ve been over the last three years, although we have been very good recently.” It’s taken a lot of work from Hudson and his team to change the mentality of both the New Zealand players and those who run the game in the country.

Chris Wood is a key member of the New Zealand squad. Credit: AP

Hudson, the son of former Chelsea and England midfielder Alan, arrived to find a relatively unprofessional set-up and ensured he altered a lot of things behind the scenes to ensure they became competitive, as the former Spurs coach instigated a long-term plan. “When I first came in there wasn’t much in place; there was a very very small squad, there wasn’t really a database of players for the national team, there were 14 or 15 significant players in the squad, there was a no analysis department, very basic medical department, there was no sports science department so it’s just been a case over the last three years of sticking to our very clear plan. "We’ve been getting more players into the squad by taking the under-23s, identifying the best players and working with them, we’ve thrown a load of young players into the first team and we had a cut off date of when we were going to stop looking at players and that was last year and we’ve identified six or seven young players who are good enough for us. “We’ve got a really healthy squad, we’ve got competition in the squad whereas we had no competition when I came. The starting XI picked itself so it wasn’t really a healthy position and now we have a sports science department which really functions well; we have analysis and medically we’re in a good shape.”

Chris Wood scores a penalty in pre-season

It goes without saying, but there are plenty of logistical issues for New Zealand internationals playing in England due to the sheer amount of travelling involved. The likes of Leeds United striker Chris Wood and West Ham defender Winston Reid, have to potentially travel tens of thousands of miles in order to play each game, but this has not put off their star men, who are key to Hudson’s philosophy. “I think it’s important that our top players that they come in and set the tone, which they do anyway, and give us a lift. The other players look up to them, they definitely have a positive influence on the group, but we’re building a really really good team spirit, everyone’s playing for each other and I think those guys are doing really well in their clubs careers and they have a different type of role; they’re two very proud Kiwis and it’s great for the squad to have them in but our success will definitely be down to the team. Those two are top players but what make them even better is that they’re total team players.”

Every Confederations Cup game will be live on ITV

As a warm-up for the Confederations Cup, the Kiwis will also face Northern Ireland and Belarus in friendlies, meaning they will play a minimum of five games over the summer. These matches will allow Hudson greater time with his players and create a club mentality within the side. Normally when the players get together, they spend the majority of the time travelling across the Southern Hemisphere. Asked if he was looking forward to an extended period with his players, Hudson said: “One hundred per cent, that’s something we’re looking forward to, it’s important to us, we’ve not had that until now. We’ve had a couple of tournaments in the past in difficult conditions and that time together has been crucial. Definitely looking forward to it and hopefully it’s something that can put us in good stead for November.” It’s been a long road for Hudson to make it into international management, a journey that has seen him spend time in all corners of the world. The Londoner knows, however, that his career isn’t the blueprint for all young English coaches struggling to find work in their homeland.

New Zealand aren't going to make up the numbers. Credit: AP