Japanese men take out 'groping insurance' to fight sex pest claims

The £45 policy that protects Japanese men from false accusations of groping on trains is proving a big hit as debate rages over the nation's attempt to crack down on its notorious train rape culture.

A Japanese insurance company has reported a steep uptake in the "false groping accusation benefit" in recent weeks among men fearful of wrongful prosecution.

The long-standing issue of the crackdown on rush-hour sex pests has heightened after two men died trying to escape capture having been accused of molesting women on packed commuters trains.

Social media arguments have sparked with men claiming they face false groping claims from women seeking to profit from a criminal justice system that famously convicts 99% of those indicted.

Some have even demanded men-only carriages to match the women-only carriages that have operated across the country, largely during rush hours, since launching in Tokyo in 2000.