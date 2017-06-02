Labour pledges to create one million 'decent jobs'

Jeremy Corbyn's speech is seen as an effort to focus the election debate on domestic policy. Credit: PA

Labour will create one million good quality jobs to unleash "the untapped potential of every part of the country" if the party wins next week's General Election. In a speech in Yorkshire on Friday, Jeremy Corbyn will highlight plans to pump £250 billion into industry through a new National Investment Bank and create a network of Regional Development Banks and a National Transformation Fund. However, Conservative Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that Labour would instead destroy jobs with their plans for raising taxes and borrowing.

The Labour leader's speech will be a further effort to focus the election debate on domestic policy rather than the themes of leadership and Brexit which are dominating the Conservatives' campaign. Mr Corbyn is set to say that years of Conservative rule have resulted in stagnating productivity, falling public sector net investment and average wages forecast to be lower in real terms in 2021/22 than their 2007/08 level. The 68-year-old will set out plans for an industrial strategy designed to:

Galvanise businesses around missions that tackle Britain's key challenges, from climate change to automation

Introduce cross-cutting policies to create a fertile ground for business to achieve these missions

Provide greater support to the sectors in which Britain has a comparative advantage

Mr Corbyn will say: "When Labour talks about job creation we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on, and which give people a sense of pride and purpose. "Labour will invest to drive growth across the whole of Britain, creating wealth which is shared across our country, rather than concentrated in the hands of the few. "Labour will ensure people are not held back. We will build an economy where everyone shares in the creation of wealth as well as its distribution. "Under the Conservatives, the richest have got richer, while most people's incomes have fallen or stagnated. "Labour's plans will make sure everyone shares in our country's wealth."

Chancellor Philip Hammond said Labour would destroy jobs rather than create them. Credit: PA