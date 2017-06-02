Ireland's first openly gay minister chosen by his party to be next PM

Ireland's first openly gay cabinet minister has been chosen by his party to be the nation's next prime minister.

Leo Varadkar, a 38-year-old son of an immigrant doctor from India, will now succeed the outgoing taoiseach Enda Kenny if he gains the backing of the Irish parliament.

Mr Varadkar, the minister for social protection, outperformed environment and housing minister Simon Coveney in a surprisingly close internal Fine Gael party contest.