Leo Varadkar: Who is the man poised to become Ireland's first openly gay prime minister?

Leo Varadkar was the first Irish cabinet minister to come out as gay. Credit: PA

Leo Varadkar fulfilled his childhood ambition - declared as a seven-year-old - when he became Ireland's health minister at the age of 35. Three years later the son of an Indian father and Irish mother will claim the government's highest office and make history if, as expected, he is formally installed as the nation's first openly gay prime minister. Mr Varadkar, like his immigrant father, is also a qualified doctor, although he is reluctant to have his political career framed by those labels. "It's not something that defines me," he said as he publically confirmed his sexuality two years ago.

He joined Ireland fans in Poland at Euro 2012 during his time as tourism minister. Credit: PA

"I'm not a half-Indian politician, or a doctor politician or a gay politician for that matter. "It's just part of who I am, it doesn't define me, it is part of my character I suppose." Nonetheless, Mr Varadkar's emergence as the first cabinet minister to come out as gay was a powerful moment in a nation that took until 1993 to decriminalise homosexuality. A few months after his 2015 announcement the country voted overwhelmingly in favour of gay marriage, a decision the centre-right conservative said had "the feeling of a social movement or a social revolution".

Leo Varadkar, centre, seen in 2007. Credit: PA

Many in the party believe the Dublin-born-and-raised Mr Varadkar is representative of an urban, progressive generation that can help sell the party to the wider electorate at the next election. Although he had rallied for the change in marriage law in public, he remains otherwise private about his personal life, though he is known to have been in a relationship with another medic for two years. Mr Varadkar's own medical career quickly made way for his political ambitions, which began at 22 after he was educated at Dublin's Trinity College. Within five years, he was elected to parliament. He has previously taken controversial stances on immigration, including a policy that would see unemployed immigrants paid to leave the country while serving as his party's spokesman on enterprise, trade and employment.

Leo Varadkar served as health minister among his cabinet roles. Credit: PA