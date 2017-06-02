Localised heavy, thundery downpours this afternoon

Today:

A bright morning although occasional showers will develop with a risk of localised thunderstorms, hail and torrential downpours possible in the afternoon in some places. It will feel hot and humid in hazy sunny spells between showers. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Tonight:

Most places will be dry with the heaviest showers easing in the evening although a few sharp showers will continue overnight, particularly around the coast. Minimum temperature 13 °C.