- ITV Report
-
Manchester attack: Ariana Grande visits injured children in hospital
Ariana Grande has visited children injured in the Manchester bombing in hospital.
On Friday evening the pop star visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where many of the youngsters wounded in the attack after her gig at Manchester Arena on May 22 have been treated.
Posting photos of the visit on Facebook, Peter Mann, whose daughter was injured in the attack, wrote: "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week.
"So happy she came I could burst!"
The American singer has returned to the UK ahead of a benefit show in Manchester on Sunday.
She will be joined by other musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus for the One Love Manchester event on Sunday.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.
Grande was photographed stepping off a plane at a London airport less than two weeks after the attack which killed 22 of her fans and their parents.
The £40 tickets to Sunday's charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground were snapped up in less than 20 minutes when they went on sale