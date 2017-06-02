Manchester attack: Ariana Grande visits injured children in hospital

Ariana Grande has visited children injured in the Manchester bombing in hospital.

On Friday evening the pop star visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where many of the youngsters wounded in the attack after her gig at Manchester Arena on May 22 have been treated.

Posting photos of the visit on Facebook, Peter Mann, whose daughter was injured in the attack, wrote: "This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week.

"So happy she came I could burst!"