Manchester attack: Police evacuate area after finding car that 'may be significant'

A cordon at the scene in Rusholme on Friday Credit: Pool

Homes in an area of south Manchester have been evacuated as police assess a car they say "may be significant" to the investigation into last week's suicide bombing. Greater Manchester Police said a 100 metre cordon was in place after the vehicle was found on Devell House in Rusholme, near the Banff Road area where suicide bomber Salman Abedi visited in the days before his attack. Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: "This is potentially a significant development in the investigation."

The car was found near Banff Road where a police raid is ongoing Credit: Google Maps

The car is a white Nissan Micra that has been located at Devell House, not far from Banff Road. We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months. We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it. We are really grateful for the public’s continued help in what is a very fast moving investigation and again we appeal for the public to contact us with any information, however small you believe it may be, about Abedi’s movements. – Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson

Police released several images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi Credit: GMP

CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the Manchester Arena terror attack, which killed 22 people including seven children. Police had been trying to establish why Abedi went to the Banff Road area, where the car was found. Officers at the scene are assessing the car.

Police said the Royal Manchester Infirmary remained open but people had been evacuated from Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. The development came as the Duke of Cambridge visited Greater Manchester Police HQ to meet officers who were among the first to respond to the bombing. Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack, police have said. Six people - including a 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and four men - have been released without charge. US pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert was targeted in the attack, has arrived in the UK ahead of a benefit show in Manchester on Sunday.