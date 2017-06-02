- ITV Report
-
Nifty nun shows off skills in 'keepy uppy' contest with policeman
An Irish nun has become an internet sensation - for her nifty keep uppy skills.
The sister was caught on camera kicking the ball back and forth with a policeman on the streets of Limerick - at one point bouncing it off her shoulder.
Now the clip has gone viral after it was viewed more than 500,000 times.
Gardai posted the video online with the caption: "Well what can we say, this definitely isn't something you see everyday."
Who won the contest between the Dominican Sister's nun and Garda O'Connell is "not quite clear" this time, Irish police say.
"A rematch will have to be rescheduled," they added.