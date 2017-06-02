Parents pay tribute to 'beloved daughter' killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo

The parents of a zoo keeper killed when a tiger entered the enclosure she was in have paid tribute to their "beloved daughter".

Rosa King was killed at Hamerton Zoo Park in Cambridgeshire on Monday.

The 34-year-old's parents, Peter and Andrea, thanked well-wishers who they said had shown an "abundance of love and sympathy".

"Rosa was a dedicated professional when it came to her work," they said in a statement.

"She lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her, living her dream.

"She had a care and understanding of her animals that was a joy and privilege to behold."

Ms King's parents said she also leaves a younger brother, Mark, who, "like his parents, had nothing but love and admiration for her".