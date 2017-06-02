- ITV Report
-
Prince William visits Manchester in wake of terror attack
Prince William has made a surprise visit to Manchester in the wake of the terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 people and injured more than 100 last week.
William travelled to Greater Manchester Police headquarters where he met those who were first on the scene after Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday 22 May.
He shook hands with Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on arrival, before greeting cadets at the entrance to the building in Newton Heath.
Last week the Queen offered her support to victims as she visited injured at the city's children's hospital and called the suicide bombing "very wicked".
Around 50 people are still in hospital, with 17 remaining in critical care.