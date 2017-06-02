Rock am Ring music festival in Germany evacuated after terror threat

Visitors leave the music festival Rock am Ring after the terror threat. Credit: AP

Authorities in Germany have evacuated a popular music festival due to information relating to a "possible terror threat". The Rock am Ring music festival in Koblenz was interrupted on its opening night after police said they received a "concrete threat". Organisers released a statement on the festival website that "due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival."

Thousands of spectators were seen leaving the event. Credit: AP

They advised all festival goers to leave the festival site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds. German band Rammstein was due to be the Friday night headliner, but they had not started their performance. Police in Koblenz said 70,000 people were at the festival when it was evacuated at 9pm on Friday. In total, an estimated 90,000 people were expected to attend the annual three-day festival outside the western town of Nuerburg.

Visitors leave the music festival on Friday evening. Credit: AP