School choir battling nerves before Ariana Grande tribute

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The school choir who will perform with Ariana Grande at the Manchester attack benefit concert have told ITV News they are nervous but determined to do their best for their city. The US popstar invited the harmony singers from Parrs Wood High School to join her on stage after seeing their moving tribute to the victims of the May 22 attack. The powerful cover of the star's My Everything, posted to YouTube via an account called Sing for Manchester, features the choir of girls and boys providing backing vocals to 12-year-old soloist Natasha-Rose Seth.

Adam Khan was among the choir members who had been part of the crowd at Grande's fateful concert at Manchester Arena. He told ITV News preparing to perform in front of a vast crowd at the city's Old Trafford Cricket Ground had raised fears, nerves and excitement.

Ariana Grande flew into the UK on Friday ahead of Sunday's all-star gig. Credit: AP

"There's meant to be 50,000 people there and ... it's just a lot of people," he said. "But security is supposed to be high so it should be ok." Fellow singer Shaunna Burns said thoughts of the attack were still vivid ahead of the One Love Manchester gig but the choir were determined to remain defiant after terrorism.

Shaunna Burns said she is still stunned at the prospect of performing with Ariana Grande. Credit: ITV News

"It's always gonna be on my mind, but we've just got to remember we can't let it stop us because then they've won," she said. All were hoping to savour the chance to perform with the popstar on Sunday as they join a line-up that includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus. "I've never performed in such a massive space, especially with ... a world famous singer," said soloist Natasha-Rose.

Adam Khan shared in the choir's shock at their role in Sunday's all-star benefit gig. Credit: ITV News