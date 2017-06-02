Snapchat launches camera-enabled Spectacles in UK

Snapchat users can now record 10-second video clips which are then uploaded onto their accounts, all by using a pair of glasses.

Spectacles, which are camera-enabled glasses that connect with Snapchat, have launched in the UK, following their release in the United States in November.

The glasses capture video in a wide-angled, circular format, designed to mimic the field of vision of the human eye.

The glasses, which will cost £130, will be available online and will also be sold from bright yellow vending machines, known as Snapbots, which move to a new location everyday.

After their launch in the US, long queues were reported at Snapbots and Spectacles were listed on eBay for more than £775 as demand soared.

It is estimated the company has sold more than 60,000 pairs of Spectacles in the US so far, and chief executive Evan Spiegel has said the company will "keep experimenting" with hardware products.

The tech giant has now placed Snapbots in London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice to mark the European launch, and said more would appear in other locations in the UK and Europe during the summer.