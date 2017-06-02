The young Tory determined to defy the stereotype

Tom Hulme, a 17-year-old, cross-dressing, Margaret Thatcher-loving Conservative from Oldham, is almost incandescent when asked if the stereotypical view of a Tory supporter aggravates him. "There's nothing that annoys me more," he says. "And it annoys me even more when it's me and they assume I'm a stuck-up little rich kid who's had mummy and daddy pay for everything all my life; when they assume I'm some home counties, hunting, boarding school boy -ah there's nothing that gets on my unmentionables more. "Above anything it's patronising and condescending." Mr Hulme, however, admits that his party has a problem. Ed Miliband would have led Labour to a landslide victory at the 2015 general election if only the votes of 18 to 24 year olds were counted. "It's a great problem," he says of the Tories' struggle to appeal to young people. "It does get me a bit angry when I turn up to campaign days and I'm the youngest one there by sometimes 30, 40 years." But he rejects the accusation - from what he calls the "sneering, sniping left" - that seven years of Tory austerity has amounted to the worst assault on young people in generations.

Tom Hulme wants more young people to consider voting Conservative Credit: ITV News

He is equally dismissive of the claim that the party does not regard young people as important because they are less likely to vote,insisting it was starting to make "great strides" in engaging young people with Conservatism. "But it's a two-way street. Young people actually need to take the time to engage - the political class can't be expected to sit there and teach them. They need to do their research and make a concrete decision based on their predicament." His peers, he argues, are too easily swept along by a tide of anti-Tory sentiment on social media, without taking the time to properly consider their own views. "Just talking to my friends at college and asking how they are going to vote: 'I'm going to vote Labour. Why? Because we just do' - it doesn't really go much further than that. "One of the problems young people have is that they class putting a status on Facebook to their 30 left-wing friends as activism - that's not the real world. "They are also too fixated on immediate gratification; they want things now; they want the NHS fixed now; they want schools fixed now; And it can't just happen by throwing money at it - it takes time and a lot of work." His activism and unwillingness to shy away from criticising his own generation have exposed him to vicious abuse on social media. He has been forced to block more than 4,000 people on Twitter over the past few years, in an attempt to stem the "endless flow" of" really horrific" messages. "It gets especially bad around times like the anniversary of Margaret Thatcher's death, her birthday, election time especially - I'm seeing it quite bad at the moment,” the student says, as he reaches for his phone to read the most recent insult. "I hope your family have abandoned you, you cross-dresser. I hope one day you're in need and the government fails you - you Tory piece of filth."

Spreading the world in Oldham Credit: ITV News