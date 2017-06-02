- ITV Report
Thieves steal dozens of Penguin and Club biscuits from blood donor centre
Thieves broke into a blood donor centre - and stole dozens of chocolate biscuits.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the perpetrators made off with eight boxes of Penguin and Club snacks from the NHS Blood and Transplant base in Bath, Somerset.
The burglary took place overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning at the Brassmills Enterprise Centre, Avon & Somerset Police reported.
Penguins and Clubs stolen were intended to be given to donors to help them stock up on energy after giving blood.
Cash was also taken.
PC Gary Young, from Avon & Somerset Police, said: “More worryingly the thieves also took the keys to the team’s vehicle, delaying Wednesday’s blood donation session at Bradford on Avon by an hour and a half.
"This meant that 48 people who had given up their time to donate blood were unable to do so."
Police added that no blood samples had been affected.
Witnesses are urged to get in touch online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5217121740.