Thieves steal dozens of Penguin and Club biscuits from blood donor centre

Thieves broke into a blood donor centre - and stole dozens of chocolate biscuits.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the perpetrators made off with eight boxes of Penguin and Club snacks from the NHS Blood and Transplant base in Bath, Somerset.

The burglary took place overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning at the Brassmills Enterprise Centre, Avon & Somerset Police reported.

Penguins and Clubs stolen were intended to be given to donors to help them stock up on energy after giving blood.

Cash was also taken.