Tory candidate Craig Mackinlay charged over election expenses

Conservative candidate Craig Mackinlay - who stood against Nigel Farage in the 2015 general election - has been charged over allegations relating to his election expenses.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said that Mackinlay, 50, is one of three people to have been charged with offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983.

Mr Mackinlay is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 4 along with Marion Little, 62, and Nathan Gray, 28.

Responding to the CPS announcement, a Conservative Party spokesman said: "Our candidate has made clear that there was no intention by him or his campaigners to engage in any inappropriate activity.

"We believe that they have done nothing wrong, and we are confident that this will be proven as the matter progresses," they added.

The three could be tried at a Crown Court and the maximum sentence is one year in prison or a fine.