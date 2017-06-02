Trump administration asks Supreme Court to revive travel ban

The Trump administration has made a plea to the US Supreme Court, asking it to revive the travel ban which targeted six Muslim-majority countries.

The Justice Department filing came late on Thursday night and argued that the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, had made several mistakes in ruling against the Trump travel policy.

The government added the United States would be safer if the policy is put in place and that the ban is lawful.

The travel ban was blocked in March and stopped the federal government from suspending new visas for people from Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen for 90 days.

The administration also wants to freeze the nation's refugee programme for 120 days, a policy that was blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and is now being considered by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

There are 11 different US Circuit Courts, with the different states divided up geographically between them, and they sit below the Supreme Court.

It would take a majority of the Supreme Court, at least five of the nine justices, to put the controversial policy into effect.

The 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals called the national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was "rooted in religious animus and intended to bar Muslims from this country".

The appeals court ruled against reinstating the travel policy by a 10-3 vote last week.

However, Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokesperson it was "confident that President Trump's executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism.

"The president is not required to admit people from countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism, until he determines that they can be properly vetted and do not pose a security risk to the United States."