Cancer patient hails 'highly promising' new treatment after tumours shrink

A new treatment for ovarian cancer has been hailed "highly promising" by researchers after it was found to significantly shrink tumours.

Seven out of 15 women with advanced ovarian cancer, who had exhausted all other treatment options, saw their tumours reduce in size.

The group were given a drug known as ONX-0801, as part of a phase one clinic trial run by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The aim was to test its safety, but the results were so good that researchers are keen to move to the next stage of research as soon as possible.

Marianne Heath, 68, was one of the women who took part in the trial. She was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 2011, and has several tumours, including in her back and stomach.

She previously had an operation to remove her ovaries and womb and chemotherapy, but the disease had begun to spread.

During the trial, all of Mrs Heath's tumours shrank and she is now considered to have stable disease.