- ITV Report
-
CCTV images of gunman who stormed casino resort in the Philippines released
CCTV images of a gunman who stormed a casino resort in Manila, before killing himself, have been released in a bid to identify the shooter.
Police released two pictures taken from security footage which show the man in a stairwell of the Resorts World Manila complex armed with an assault rifle.
He was described by police as a tall, English-speaking white man with a moustache.
The attacker stormed the resort complex in the early hours of Friday morning, pouring petrol on gambling tables and setting fire to them, before filling a backpack with more than £175,000 casino chips and fleeing the complex.
The fire caused clouds of smoke that left at least 36 people dead and the gunman was later found dead in an adjacent hotel.