CCTV images of gunman who stormed casino resort in the Philippines released

Police are trying to identify the gunman who stormed a Manila casino complex Credit: Philippine National Police via AP

CCTV images of a gunman who stormed a casino resort in Manila, before killing himself, have been released in a bid to identify the shooter.

Police released two pictures taken from security footage which show the man in a stairwell of the Resorts World Manila complex armed with an assault rifle.

He was described by police as a tall, English-speaking white man with a moustache.

Smoke was seen pouring from the Resorts World Manila complex after the gunman set fire to casino tables Credit: AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

The attacker stormed the resort complex in the early hours of Friday morning, pouring petrol on gambling tables and setting fire to them, before filling a backpack with more than £175,000 casino chips and fleeing the complex.

The fire caused clouds of smoke that left at least 36 people dead and the gunman was later found dead in an adjacent hotel.