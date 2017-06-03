Jeremy Corbyn attacks Tories 'unfair' social care plans

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attacked the Conservative's social care plans during a campaign visit in Lincoln on Saturday.

Speaking at an Age Concern centre, he said: "There's more than a million people not getting the social care they need.

"There are many getting care at home which is often inadequate, there's not enough hours of the visit taking place."

He also raised the issue of how social care is going to be funded in the future as he attacked the Conservatives plans outlined in their manifesto.

The Tory plan, which will see people pay for their own care until their combined savings and property value falls to £100,000, has faced criticism.

Theresa May has sinceannouncedthat there will include a cap on costs in a consultation.