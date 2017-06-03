- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn attacks Tories 'unfair' social care plans
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attacked the Conservative's social care plans during a campaign visit in Lincoln on Saturday.
Speaking at an Age Concern centre, he said: "There's more than a million people not getting the social care they need.
"There are many getting care at home which is often inadequate, there's not enough hours of the visit taking place."
He also raised the issue of how social care is going to be funded in the future as he attacked the Conservatives plans outlined in their manifesto.
The Tory plan, which will see people pay for their own care until their combined savings and property value falls to £100,000, has faced criticism.
Theresa May has sinceannouncedthat there will include a cap on costs in a consultation.
Mr Corbyn said: "What we're saying is that this is not a proper or fair system, we should be recognising that social care is really the lottery of life.
"If one of us got dementia which is not necessarily a hospital condition but nevertheless needs enormous levels of care and support then essentially under the Conservative plan £100,000 of your assets would go toward paying for it."
"And that can be very unfair," he added.
Mr Corbyn said Labour would put £2bn every year for the next parliament into social care to fund the gap "that's there at the moment and deal with the crisis of the waiting lists".
He added: "I'm utterly determined and clear that we will do that."
Mr Corbyn also said he was "very disappointed" the prime minister had not attended any of the week's debates with him.
"It's very strange when someone into the same building with you and is unable to come out of their room in order to come out and have a chat."
Mr Corbyn also claimed the Conservatives' tax plans are in "chaos" after Theresa May failed to back a senior minister who said higher earners will not face an income tax hike under a new Tory government.
"I think there's complete chaos going on at the top of the Government."
"One minister says they're going to give no more tax rises, indeed possibly tax reductions for the very wealthiest, then they can't answer the question about tax rises for the rest of the population, then they can't answer the questions about funding social care."